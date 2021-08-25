Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Kamehameha football motivated to ‘find a way to come out on top’ amid ‘complicated adversity’ brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article21 months since the last prep football game was held in Hawaii, the modified Interscholastic League of Honolulu schedule gets underway this weekend. Earlier this month, the Hawaii Department of Education put the fall high school sports season on pause in order to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with the 10-day heat acclimation period beginning on Sept. 24.

