Florida Man Hospitalized Following Alligator Bite Incident In Fort Myers

CNN
 8 days ago
FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) – A 60-year-old Florida man remains hospitalized after a serious alligator bite incident in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, William Simmons, of Fort Myers, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries on Monday, after he was bitten by an alligator near Wa-Ke Hatchee Park and Recreation Center in Lee County.

FWC officials say investigators have not been able to speak to Simmons yet, therefore, many details about the incident are still unavailable.

According to CBS station WINK News, a good Samaritan found Simmons along a path, who called 911.

A FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper is still trying to trap the gator.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. The FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) for gators that are believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

FWC continues to investigate the cause of the alligator attack.

