HOPKINS Case No. 21PR000091

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, CHIPPEWA COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21PR000091 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY A. HOPKINS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 8/16/1951 and date of death 5/21/2021, was domiciled in Chippewa County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 900 W. Chippewa St., Cadott, WI 54727 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is November 19, 2021 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 , Wisconsin, Room 203. Form completed by: Attorney Linda M. Danielson Address: Ruder Ware, L.L.S.C. P.O. Box 187 Eau Claire, WI 54702-0187 Telephone: 715-834-3425 Bar Number: 1003750 DATE SIGNED: August 18, 2021 Electronically signed by Jessica L Hermann Probate Registrar 8/24 8/31 9/7 LAC85198 WNAXLP.