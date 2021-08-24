Cancel
‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Teaser: Amazon And Blumhouse Are Back With Four More Terrifying Films

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix may have had their summer of fear with a trilogy of Fear Street films, but its Amazon and Blumhouse who own Halloween. Last year, they teamed up for the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, announcing a total of eight films, four of which have already been released. And now the remaining four are coming this October to Amazon, leading with the colorfully-titled Bingo Hell.

Comments / 0

