‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Teaser: Amazon And Blumhouse Are Back With Four More Terrifying Films
Netflix may have had their summer of fear with a trilogy of Fear Street films, but its Amazon and Blumhouse who own Halloween. Last year, they teamed up for the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, announcing a total of eight films, four of which have already been released. And now the remaining four are coming this October to Amazon, leading with the colorfully-titled Bingo Hell.punchdrunkcritics.com
