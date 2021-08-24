‘Oblivion Song’: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Adaptation Of Robert Kirkman’s Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
If you’ve been looking for Jake Gyllenhaal, well, he can’t be found in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer (Although I have my Mysterio suspicions!), and the actor has largely kept quiet during the pandemic. But that is changing fairly soon with a bunch of upcoming projects, and now he’s added another that will keep him in the comic book space. Only this time it’s not for Marvel, but for The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.punchdrunkcritics.com
