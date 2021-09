Click here to read the full article. Ba&sh, the French contemporary sportswear firm, has launched a program to honor promising women entrepreneurs. Ba&sh began Blazers for Trailblazers in response to only 3 percent of institutional investments being dedicated to female-founded companies. This program seeks to honor female entrepreneurs by renaming blazers designed by Ba&sh after each designated entrepreneur with all profits from the sale of these blazers going directly to each woman’s company to help them grow.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Gemstones and Gold from the Couture Jewelry Show in Las VegasA Peek at the Boucheron Jewlery...