FFXIV’s Aether Data Center Reaches Maximum Capacity; Congestion Solutions in the Works

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV is one of the best and most popular MMORPGs out in the market right now, so it comes as no surprise at all that it also enjoys a very large player base. However, with such a huge community, this also means that its servers are suffering from congestion and long queue times for players trying to log in. This problem will likely also worsen when the new Endwalker expansion launches in November.

