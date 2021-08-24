Cancel
Wisconsin State

Another Great Week in Wisconsin's Farm Fields

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The past week brought the kind of weather that farmers look forward to, as warm and dry conditions helped growers harvest small grains and make hay. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service also noted in its weekly crop report that some were already chopping corn for silage. Topsoil moisture levels were rated eight percent very short, 18 percent short, 66 percent adequate and eight percent surplus.

