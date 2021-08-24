Cancel
Convicted criminal Alex Woolf was formerly employed as a supervisor in a Cambridge college

By Matilda Head, Poppy Robinson
The Tab
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCN: Sexual misconduct and reference to pornographic sites. A former Cambridge student who was convicted for uploading stolen images of women to porn sites, was employed as a supervisor at one of the Cambridge colleges, The Cambridge Tab can now reveal. A spokesperson for Cambridge University told The Tab that...

#Cambridge University#Cambridge College#University Of Cambridge#The Junior Academy#The Royal Academy#St John S College#University
