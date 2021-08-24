Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladera Ranch, CA

What Are Master Planned Communities?

PLANetizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn aerial image of the master planned community of Ladera Ranch, California, which shows obvious design style and a variety of uses. | bonandbon / Shutterstock. Master planned communities are a form of development envisioned and delivered as a self-contained, unified community, with clear boundaries and a full range of land uses, employment opportunities, and public facilities and services. Master planned communities are frequently built on the edge of existing metropolitan areas, and are thus frequently associated with sprawl. Many master planned communities are also created specifically for adults over the age of 55 and retirees.

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Sea Ranch, CA
City
Ladera Ranch, CA
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Community#Land Use#Metropolitan Areas#Infrastructure#Bonandbon#Planned Unit Development#Celebration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
PoliticsNBC News

Satellite photo suggests North Korea back at work on nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON — A satellite image obtained by NBC News shows water flowing out of a North Korean reactor, the latest sign the regime has resumed work that could enable it to build more nuclear weapons. The satellite photo, from Planet Labs and the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, appears to show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy