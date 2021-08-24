What Are Master Planned Communities?

An aerial image of the master planned community of Ladera Ranch, California, which shows obvious design style and a variety of uses. | bonandbon / Shutterstock. Master planned communities are a form of development envisioned and delivered as a self-contained, unified community, with clear boundaries and a full range of land uses, employment opportunities, and public facilities and services. Master planned communities are frequently built on the edge of existing metropolitan areas, and are thus frequently associated with sprawl. Many master planned communities are also created specifically for adults over the age of 55 and retirees.