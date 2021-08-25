House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

The Texas Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping elections bill along party lines following a 15-hour filibuster by one of the Senate's leading Democrats. The bill, SB 1, is nearly identical to a voting bill passed by the Texas Senate in July during the legislature's first special session. But the bill's future is once again in doubt for the current special session. There are still not enough House lawmakers present for a quorum because more than 50 Democratic representatives have not been at the Capitol Building since mid-July.