Louisville man charged with strangulation

A Louisville man was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree wanton endangerment following an altercation with a juvenile. According to a post-arrest complaint from Bardstown Police Department, officers were called to a physical domestic at a home in Bardstown after a teenaged boy alleged he was attacked. The teen said he was walking home from school when a man identified as 34-year-old Phillip Frazier, of Louisville, allegedly drove toward him at a high rate of speed and tried to run him off the road with the vehicle. Frazier is then accused of entering the residence and putting his hands around the teen’s throat. A photo of the incident was shared with police by a witness and police reported the teen had marks on his neck.