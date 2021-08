The weakness of the US dollar after the Jackson Hole Symposium contributed to a strong upward rebound for gold. The metal shot to the resistance level of $1819, a 3-week high, where is settled at the beginning of this week's trading. Gold prices recorded weekly gains of more than 1.55%, and thus reduced its loss in 2021 to less than 5%. Silver, the sister commodity to gold, is trying to reach $24. Silver futures rose to $23.90 an ounce. Accordingly, the price of the white metal got a weekly gain of more than 4%, which reduced the decline in the price of silver during the year 2021 to less than 10%.