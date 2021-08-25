Harbor Custom Development Reports 70% Increase in Gross Revenue and 346% of Net Income in 2nd Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: IPSC) recently reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “With the proceeds raised from our IPO in June, we are well positioned to advance our lead candidate CNTY-101 toward clinical development, targeting IND filing in mid-2022,” said Lalo Flores, Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “We continue our investment in our iPSC platforms and are pleased with the progress achieved in developing iPSC-derived cell product candidates for the treatment of cancers with high unmet clinical need. We look forward to providing scientific updates on our programs and platform in the second half of 2021.”