Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Harbor Custom Development Reports 70% Increase in Gross Revenue and 346% of Net Income in 2nd Quarter Financial Results

By Ernest Dela Aglanu
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market-leading real estate company, has reported impressive 2nd quarter financial results. According to the 2021 2nd quarter report, revenues were $14,132,400 with a net income of $1,069,400. The 2nd quarter revenues were 70% greater than the 2nd quarter of 2020, while net income also increased 346% over the same period.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Development#Land Development#Gross Revenue#Hcdip#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Dell Beats 2nd-Quarter Estimates for Earnings and Revenue

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report eased after the computer and services giant reported that fiscal-second-quarter net income per share fell 23%, and adjusted earnings rose 17%, on 15% higher revenue. The figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts' estimates. For the quarter...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Gage Growth Reports 130% YoY Revenue Growth For Q2, Strong Margins, Net Loss Of $9.4M

Michigan-based cannabis premium brand and operator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTC:GAEGF) reported its financial results Tuesday for the three months ended June 30. "In the second quarter of 2021, Gage had a strong performance across all financial and operating metrics," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, said. "We continue to grow rapidly while substantially improving our margins as evidenced by our quarter over quarter gross margin improvement since the fourth quarter of 2020."
California StateWillits News

California reports Cannabis Tax Revenues for the 2nd Quarter of 2021

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) reported revenue numbers today for cannabis sales for the 2nd Quarter of 2021. As of August 17, 2021, California’s cannabis excise tax generated $172.3 million in revenue reported on the 2nd Quarter 2021 returns due by August 2, 2021, and the cultivation tax generated $40.4 million.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Home Depot declares 2nd quarter dividend of $1.65

Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced a second quarter dividend of $1.65 per share. According to the company’s press release, this is the 138th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend. “The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Inc. Shares Slightly Up On Announcing Increase In Q2 2021 Revenue And Net Income

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) announced Tuesday it has generated $9.6 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2021, up 8% sequentially. "We are working to build a global cannabis company that is not only profitable but one that introduces the power of cannabis to new markets worldwide," Blake Schroeder, the company's CEO, said.
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Walmart quarterly net income down 39%, revenue up 2.4%

Walmart reported second-quarter net income of $4.276 billion or $1.52 per share for the period ending July 31. While net income was down 39% year-over-year, the retail giant beat the consensus estimates of $1.57 per share, excluding a 26-cent loss adjustment in the quarter. Earnings-per-share were adjusted downward from $1.78...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Century Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: IPSC) recently reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “With the proceeds raised from our IPO in June, we are well positioned to advance our lead candidate CNTY-101 toward clinical development, targeting IND filing in mid-2022,” said Lalo Flores, Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “We continue our investment in our iPSC platforms and are pleased with the progress achieved in developing iPSC-derived cell product candidates for the treatment of cancers with high unmet clinical need. We look forward to providing scientific updates on our programs and platform in the second half of 2021.”
Marketsmartechseries.com

Glassbox Reports Strong Increase in ARR, Revenue Growth as Customer Base Expands

Glassbox, the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. The company recorded an Annual Recurring Revenue (AAR) of $37 million, an increase of roughly 32% from cloud ARR and 25% in total ARR compared to the same timeframe from 2020. The company also reported adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) of $17.7 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of over 20% from the pro-forma numbers of first half of 2020.
Energy Industrythechronicleonline.com

Rate Adjustment: PUD customers to see rate increases

Following results of a Cost of Service Analysis (COSA), Columbia River PUD is moving forward with rate adjustments. Beginning with the utility's bills October 1, the PUD's residential customers and small general service customers will each see their monthly base charge increase by $3 per month. The new residential base charge will be $18, up from $15.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why 22nd Century Group Shares Are Trading Lower Today

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) is trading lower Monday as investors react to the company's announcement it will enter the specialty hops market. The global specialty hops market will be 22nd Century Group's third and newest plant franchise. It currently focuses on improving health and wellness through plant science in its tobacco and hemp/cannabis franchises.
StocksBenzinga

Why This Cassava Sciences Analyst Is Dropping Coverage

The selling in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is continuing unabated amid the controversy surrounding its Alzheimer's study data. The Cassava Analyst: Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan suspended the Neutral rating and $109 price target on Cassava shares. The Cassava Takeaways: Without non-public records from Cassava and raw data, it...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

TD Holdings: An Underestimated Chinese Commodities Service Provider

TD Holdings (NASDAQ: GLG) achieved total revenue of $59,839,600 in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to $1,942,400 in the same quarter last year, an increase of nearly 30 times year-over-year. Viewing the performance over the previous few quarters, TD Holdings has seen visible growth in income. In total, it achieved annual revenue of $89,421,900 for the year ending June 2021, up 2,714% year-over-year and gained net income of $357,800, a turnaround that compared to a loss of $5,462,400 for the same period last year.
Industryatlantanews.net

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects by 2026 | Revenue $4.1 Billion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Ammonium Sulphate, Single Superphosphate, Sulphate of Potash, Ammonium Nitrate-Sulphate, and Sulphate Containing Compound Fertilizers), and Type of Agriculture (Controlled Environment Agriculture, Conventional Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. According to the report, the global sulfur fertilizer industry was pegged at $3.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Clipper revenues bounce after retail sales swing further online

Retail logistics giant Clipper said it has been boosted by an acceleration in shopping online during the pandemic as it posted a surge in sales for the past year.The Leeds-based business saw group revenues rise by 39.1% to £696.2 million for the year to April 30.Clipper said it has rapidly expanded, increasing its workforce by around 2,000 staff to 10,000 over the year after demand continued to rise.Executive chairman Steve Parkin said: “The market has witnessed significant recent change particularly with the acceleration of the growth in e-fulfilment which now represents 70% of our logistics revenue.“Our highly deployable asset-light model...

Comments / 0

Community Policy