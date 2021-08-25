Harbor Custom Development Reports 70% Increase in Gross Revenue and 346% of Net Income in 2nd Quarter Financial Results
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW), an innovative and market-leading real estate company, has reported impressive 2nd quarter financial results. According to the 2021 2nd quarter report, revenues were $14,132,400 with a net income of $1,069,400. The 2nd quarter revenues were 70% greater than the 2nd quarter of 2020, while net income also increased 346% over the same period.www.benzinga.com
