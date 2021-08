Aug. 31 this year is Black Tuesday around the NFL — the day all 32 teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Normally, cutdown day is the Saturday before the first Sunday slate of games, but the NFL decided to change things up this year with a two-week gap between the final preseason game (which happened to be the Browns-Falcons game) and Sept. 12, when 28 of the league’s 32 teams kickoff their seasons.