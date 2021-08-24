Cancel
Warren County, PA

Police: Body of girl recovered

Indiana Gazette
 8 days ago

TIDIOUTE, Pa. (AP) — The body of a missing 2-year-old girl was recovered from the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said. State police in Warren County said the child, whose name wasn’t released, was reported missing at about 11 a.m. Saturday from her home in Limestone Township. Troopers determined she left the home and walked to an area close to the river. A tracking dog was used to follow her scent, police said.

www.indianagazette.com

