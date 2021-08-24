Aldermen hear about fall festival, act on TIF grant applications

A view from a past fall festival at Ellsworth Park in Danville. Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

DANVILLE — It was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but the 46th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival and Farmers Market will be back next month at Ellsworth Park.

The free festival features four large tents of about 100 craft and commercial/flea market vendors, food vendors, live music and other activities including the Illiana Antique Automobile Club car show.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the fall festival will be Sept. 18-19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively.

It will include a river cleanup at 8 a.m. that Saturday, partnering with Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and Peer Court.

“The car show will be back on Saturday as well,” Williams said.

The city is looking for additional food vendors.

Williams said the city normally has 13 food vendors at the event, but six normal vendors have closed due to COVID-19.

If any food vendor is interested in setting up at the festival, contact Williams at the email mayor@cityofdanville.org or call city hall.

In other business at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting, aldermen heard a police statistics report. It showed domestic battery incidents are up about 20 percent and 4.5 traffic crashes per day, largely due to speeding and distracted driving, according to Police Chief Chris Yates.

He said they are looking for additional resources to combat issues.

Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams asked about a private provider for security for Danville District 118 schools. He’d heard it’s a group out of Chicago.

Yates said “that would be news to me.”

He told the aldermen the police department still has school resource officers at the schools.

Yates added that they’ve not taken SROs out at the present time, like Champaign has due to staff shortages.

In other business, the committee recommended approving:

Two Eastern Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant applications. One is for a $50,000 grant, which is the maximum allowed, after completion of the project, for Phil Alt/Cissna 0121 LLC of Indianapolis for the former Eagle’s grocery store site at 1507 N. Bowman Ave. Half the site is being planned to be used by Goodwill and the other half marketed as a rehabilitated space, according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk. The second TIF grant application also is for $50,000. The grant is for Mel Yarmat doing business as Cambium Growth Fund III LLC of Crest Hill, Ill., for 1001 E. Voorhees St. Head Start will be moving into the former Social Security building at 1001 E. Voorhees St. Head Start’s response, “After careful consideration, the Head Start program has secured a new facility in the city of Danville to consolidate the classrooms of three centers as well as the program’s administrative offices. The new facility will house administrative offices and seven classrooms serving a total of 108 children and families. This new facility remains in the service area and is about two miles from the existing centers. The consolidation will provide continuity for children and convenience for families, as children enrolled in both Early Head Start and Head Start programs will receive services at one location. Upon completion of renovations, and receiving occupancy certifications and licensure, services are projected to begin in the new facility in January 2022. Program services will continue at the current locations until the new facility opens.”

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said “we’re really excited about this,” when talking about these and other Voorhees/Bowman projects, including medical offices in the former First Midwest Bank site on Voorhees Street, and a new grocery store.

“I think it will be a great help to the Northeast neighborhood, as well as to Holiday Hills,” Williams said.

The full city council will act next week on the TIF grant applications.