ABEY Foundation recently launched its DeFi platform, XSWAP, on the ABEYCHAIN blockchain. XSWAP functions as both a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. The XSWAP platform is the first of what the ABEY Foundation hopes will be many DApps built on the platform by the ABEY developer community. The ABEYCHAIN ecosystem itself provides an alternative to blockchains like Ethereal, which serves as a home to a host of DApps. XSWAP provides an alternative to the overly expensive and inefficient Ethereum network.