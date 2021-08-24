Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Premiere: Molly Hanmer & The Midnight Tokers share bluesy-rock rumbler “Get Loose” off new album

grimygoods.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA-based Molly Hanmer & The Midnight Tokers have shared the title track from their highly-anticipated sophomore LP with the single “Get Loose.” Written during the peak of the pandemic and throughout the social upheavel that we’ve faced as a country over the last year, “Get Loose” is a potently bluesy anthem that sees Hanmer and company moving beyond the Americana-psychedelica that infected their songs on previous releases.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Jackie Greene
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Robert Mcnamara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The Midnight#Music Industry#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
Musicseattlepi.com

The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Macie Stewart of Ohmme Debuts New Single “Garter Snake”

Chicago-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Macie Stewart has made a career as a consummate collaborator and a mainstay of the Chicago music scene. They’ve immersed themself in the city’s avant-garde jazz scene, lent their talents as a string arranger to Whitney, SZA, and V.V. Lightbody, and crafted dense experimental rock as one-half of the excellent duo Ohmme.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Lyric Video Premiere: ET Boys – “Something Love”

South Florida nu-pop/melodic rap duo the ET Boys unveil the lyric video, “Something Love,” via Wake Up! Music, following on the heels of their red-hot debut single, “Sober.”. Comprised of two Latino brothers – Tacboy and Sharkeyes – the ET Boys, literally, grew up – in utero – listening to...
MusicComplex

Finneas Announces Debut Album and Shares Video for New Song “A Concert Six Months From Now”

Finneas O’Connell, best known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, has announced his debut solo album and shared the new song “A Concert Six Months From Now.”. A showcase of his sparse songwriting style but with his vocals front and center, “A Concert Six Months From Now” shows that Finneas is just as capable penning songs for himself as he is for others. The arrival of the new song comes alongside the news that Finneas has signed with Interscope Records, and his debut record with the label will be arriving on Oct. 15.
Los Angeles, CAGuitar World Magazine

L.A. Guns reveal details of new album Checkered Past, share hard-rocking new single, Knock Me Down

Los Angeles outfit L.A. Guns have offered new details on their forthcoming album, Checkered Past, sharing a brand-new single, Knock Me Down. A mid-tempo hard-rocker driven throughout by crunchy electric guitars – and with a classic rock-style solo at the 2:49 mark courtesy of lead guitarist and Guns N' Roses founding member Tracii Guns – Knock Me Down is, as the band explain, a mere snapshot of the album as a whole.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: Carré share sprawling new track “Turn Down the Choir”

LA techno rockers Carré have shared a new song in the form of “Turn Down the Choir,” a sprawling five-minute track of looping beats and heady-electronica. The new single, accompanied by a video co-directed by Patrick Fogarty and Keveen Baudouin, and starring Ottmar De Anda and Nicolas O’Connor — follows the journey of its main character as he goes from being anesthetized to the world around him, to actually feeling connected to it and alive. But the song also parallels the kind of relationship a band has with its audience — and with “Turn Down the Choir,” Carré sends listeners on a sonic odyssey.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Smoky Cover of 'I'm in the Mood for Love' for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Billie Eilish presents a breathtaking cover of Julie London's version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" during her visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Sitting on stools, the 19-year-old superstar and her brother/collaborator Finneas perform a swoon-worthy rendition of the original 1935 classic, which was composed by Jimmy McHugh and written by Dorothy Fields. Fitting in theme with the vintage photo shoots for her latest LP Happier Than Ever, Eilish commands the empty stage like an old soul with her drawn-out, silky vocals.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Madeline Hawthorne Announces Debut Solo Album Along with Titular Track and Video, "Boots"

Blending the lines of roots, Americana, outlaw country and soul, Montana-based singer-songwriter Madeline Hawthorne is ready to re-introduce herself as a solo artist with the release of her electrifying single, "Boots." Check out first single "Boots," available everywhere now: distrokid.com/madelinehawthorne/boots. In addition to releasing the first single from her coming...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Sam Johnson Debuts New Single “Black Sheep Wine”

Sam Johnson, a Boston-based singer/songwriter, and frontman for post hardcore outfit Choke Up, has shared a new single from his forthcoming solo debut, Along the Dark Edges of Everything. With his first solo effort, Johnson has traded punk bluster for stripped-back folk and indie rock. He’s already shared the first single from the record, “Wildfire,” and he’s now back with his follow-up, “Black Sheep Wine,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: L.A.-Based Musician Norrie Releases New Single “Earthrise” and Diorama Inspired Music Video

Los Angeles based musician Chris Gale has had an eclectic career writing and performing music in various forms from writing music for ads, playing in piano bars around the world to making all night minimalist soundscapes for art festivals. Now, Gale embarks on a new journey to define his own sound with his solo project, Norrie. Releasing three singles earlier this year, Norrie’s short body of work is defined by an understated moodiness, soft, rolling instrumentals and deep, hypnotic vocals. With tunes that rumble softly into subtle crescendos, Norrie has released a fourth single, “Earthrise,” a soul searching low humming song that encapsulates the essence of self discovery and personal choices.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Night Ranger Rock Past Pandemic, ‘Lame’ Zoom Calls With New Album

Night Ranger have faced their share of adversity over the years (including having their record label fold early in the glory years of the ‘80s when they were first getting started), so although the chances were good that a pandemic could have knocked them back on their heels a bit, they just had to slightly change course to keep rockin’.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Damn Jackals Debut New Video For “Lovely Nuthin”

Last month, Brooklyn-based garage rock outfit Damn Jackals returned with their first single of the year, “Lovely Nuthin.” The track is the band’s first since their 2018 debut record, Crooked Castle Vol 1. In the intervening years, they’ve been honing their sound, pulling from proto punk, glam rock, and modern indie for a charming fuzz-laden retro revamp. After a brief hiatus thanks to COVID, the band is back with new music and new live shows this year. Today they’ve shared the video for their latest effort, “Lovely Nuthin,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Still Woozy, the new star of dreamy alt-pop

It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th. Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Devora Releases Wicked Debut EP – ‘Outlaw’

Outlaw-pop artist Devora just dropped her debut EP, Outlaw, via Tiger Tone, a blend of Goth, country, and dark pop, infused with the femme fatale flavors of Devora’s unforgettable voice. Talking about her sui generis sound, Devora told V13’s Aaron Willschick, “Country music has sort of been ingrained in me...
MusicJamBase

Parquet Courts Detail New Album ‘Sympathy For Life’ & Share Single

Parquet Courts return with Sympathy For Life, a studio album which arrives via Rough Trade Records on October 22. Today, the Brooklyn-based quartet unveiled lead single “Walking At A Downtown Pace” and its accompanying music video. The follow-up to 2018’s Wide Awake! is largely composed of tracks developed from improvised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy