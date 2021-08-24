Premiere: Molly Hanmer & The Midnight Tokers share bluesy-rock rumbler “Get Loose” off new album
LA-based Molly Hanmer & The Midnight Tokers have shared the title track from their highly-anticipated sophomore LP with the single “Get Loose.” Written during the peak of the pandemic and throughout the social upheavel that we’ve faced as a country over the last year, “Get Loose” is a potently bluesy anthem that sees Hanmer and company moving beyond the Americana-psychedelica that infected their songs on previous releases.www.grimygoods.com
Comments / 0