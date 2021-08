CHPT - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended Jul 31, 2021) on Sep 1, after the closing bell. The company started trading on the NYSE under the ticker CHPT on Mar 1, 2021, following completion of its previously-announced business combination with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. Hence, the fiscal second-quarter results will be its second quarterly earnings report since becoming a publicly traded company.