Monster Hunter Stories 2 Alwin, Kyle, Reverto and Cheval Concept Art Shared

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom provided a closer look at the designs that led to some important Monster Hunter Stories 2 characters. The company took to Twitter to share bits of concept art. It started with a look at Cheval, from both the original game and the sequel. Then we should see Monster Hunter Stories 2 art for Alwin, Kyle and Reverto.

gamingideology.com

#Monster Hunter Stories#Concept Art#Design#Wings Of Ruin#The Nintendo Switch
