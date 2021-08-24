Cancel
The Rockets have a plan for Usman Garuba

Cover picture for the articleUsman Garuba is a marvelous defensive specimen at 19-years-old for the Houston Rockets. Although Garuba only clocked 18 minutes per night in three Summer League games, he showed flashes of his defensive presence. Garuba proved that he can play backside defense in a zone on the court while coming from...

