On Aug. 30 Hays County reported 11 new COVID-19-related fatalities since Aug. 21 along with 60 new hospitalizations over the weekend of Aug. 28-30. Among the fatalities were a Buda man in his 60s, a Dripping Springs man in his 70s, five men in Kyle in their 50s and 60s, a Kyle woman in her 80s, a Niederwald woman in her 50s, a San Marcos man in his 80s and a Wimberley man in his 60s.