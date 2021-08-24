Cancel
Lawmaker questions renewal of unemployment software

By Scott McClallen
thecentersquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Despite 17 months of problems, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration renewed its contract with FAST Enterprises LLC for unemployment insurance software. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, millions of people lost their jobs and filed claims, spiking the unemployment rate to 22.7%. The wave of claims overwhelmed...

Related
Economyycitynews.com

$300 unemployment benefits may return

Following a ruling Tuesday by the State’s 10th District Court of Appeals, unemployed Ohioans may soon once again receive the weekly $300 unemployment bonus. While federal funding for the program expires next Saturday, September 4, those who have been unemployed would likely receive many weeks of back pay, should the ruling stand.
Politicseaglecountryonline.com

Expanded Unemployment Benefits Will Continue Despite Court Ruling

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says payments will continue because the state must give recipients 30-days notice. (INDIANAPOLIS) – Expanded unemployment benefits in Indiana will continue after all. When Governor Eric Holcomb decided to withdraw Indiana from federal unemployment payments in June, he was met with a lawsuit which...
EconomyCNET

Millions to lose federal unemployment benefits and $300 bonus before Labor Day. What to know

Enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits, which include $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed, are nearing their formal end date, with most cut off Labor Day weekend. Over 11 million people will be affected, with around 7.5 million losing benefits entirely. Some two dozen states chose to pull the plug on federal aid during the summer, with governors claiming that the extra unemployment insurance was disincentivizing residents from taking available jobs.
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Federal unemployment benefits back in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - 10 of the estimated 150,000 unemployed who lost the additional $300 a week federal payments when the state opted out of the program on June 26 were back in court Wednesday. Attorneys argued state law does not give the governor the right to quit the program...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
EconomyFingerLakes1

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Pandemic unemployment assistance expires: 7 million to lose benefits, but could they be extended?. Pandemic unemployment assistance is days away from ending and hopes of an extension look faint. Approximately 7 million jobless workers across the U.S. are preparing for the American Rescue Plan benefits, which put extra money in unemployment programs in many states to ... MORE.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — Stimulus checks have helped Americans get by during COVID. Almost a year and a half after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic continues, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery. Unemployment continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help in 2021?
Politicsedglentoday.com

Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11

– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Pandemic unemployment assistance expires: 7 million to lose benefits, but could they be extended?

Pandemic unemployment assistance is days away from ending and hopes of an extension look faint. Approximately 7 million jobless workers across the U.S. are preparing for the American Rescue Plan benefits, which put extra money in unemployment programs in many states to end on September 4. The funds were originally created in the March 2020 CARES Act, then were extended through Labor Day in the 2021 American Rescue Plan.
Maryland StateBay Net

Congress Pushing For Answers About Unemployment From Maryland Department Of Labor

WASHINGTON – On Friday, August 27, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), joined by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) pressing for answers regarding their delivery of unemployment benefits to Marylanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and urging the agency to expedite distribution of these crucial benefits. In their letter, the members stress the importance of a timely delivery of these benefits and request MDOL to provide data on the current status of benefits, including how many Marylanders have received payments, the amount of payments disbursed, the number of claims that are currently pending, and the average turnaround time for adjudicating claims.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Unemployed Oklahomans Will Not Be Receiving Benefits

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently took away unemployment benefits for those who have not yet found work. An Oklahoma County District Court Judge ruled that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission needed to re-instate those $300 payments. The Oklahoma Supreme Court reviewed the case on Wednesday and has granted the State’s...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Congress & CourtsMyStateline.com

New bill proposes sending monthly $1,200 payments to American adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — A bill proposed in Congress would send monthly payments of up to $1,200 for American adults and $600 for children, after a period of testing. The Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) proposal was introduced on Friday by progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn).
U.S. PoliticsFingerLakes1

Will the next stimulus checks be more than $1400 payments?

Many Americans are expecting the next stimulus checks and hope the fourth payment to be more than the previous stimulus of $1,400 per family. Considering the powerful impact stimulus money had on families, communities and the economy, it seems obvious the federal government will be looking to continue the stimulus trend into late 2021 and 2022.

