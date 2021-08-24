Cancel
Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP.

 7 days ago

DESCRIPTION: Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), Senior Services,. Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP. DFSS seeks qualified and interested applicants for the Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP. We seek fitness organizations interested in providing fitness services to older adults, aged 55 and older, at our network of 21 city-wide senior centers (consisting of six regional senior centers and 15 satellite senior centers) and 19 community site locations, in addition to online and telephonic program offerings.

Star Beacon

Adult evening cosmetology program returns to A-Tech

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus is accepting applications for the adult cosmetology program. The comprehensive program is back after two years off, in part due to COVID-19. “I’m excited about the return of the program. We’ve seen an increased demand with enrollment,” said Ken Porter, adult workforce development director. “This will connect adults with good opportunities in the local job market.”
Madison County, NYlocalsyr.com

Madison County launches dine out program for older adults

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. has a new Dine Out program that is designed to provide older adults with the opportunity to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a participating Madison County Restaurant, the County shared in a Facebook post Friday. The...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

New Outreach Tool Aids Intervention for Older Adults

A composite screening tool helps identify urgent needs, such as delayed medical care, for older adults in disaster settings, according to a recent Cleveland Clinic study presented at the annual meeting of the American Geriatrics Society. Researchers created the tool amidst shelter-in-place orders early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Senior Services Health Promotion Services for Older Adults RFP

DESCRIPTION: Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), Senior Services,. The Health Promotion Services for Older Adults RFP seeks qualified community-based health organizations interested in providing health promotion services to older adults, aged 55 and older, at our network of 21 city-wide senior centers, consisting of six regional senior centers and 15 satellite senior centers, in addition to online and telephonic program offerings.
BCBSTX Fitness Program Enrollment Fee Waived in September!

The Fitness Program gives you flexible options to help you live a healthy lifestyle. Since you are a member, the Fitness Program is available exclusively to you and your covered dependents (age 16 and older). The program gives you access to a nationwide network of fitness locations. Choose one location close to home and one near work, or visit locations while traveling.
Inequity in community support for older adults

Many Americans believe their communities are doing a good job meeting the needs of older adults, but white people may be better equipped than people of color to age within their communities, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll finds more...
Free seminars discuss chronic conditions for older adults

LANSING, MI – Sparrow is partnering with Burcham Hills to offer free community learning sessions with a topic that impacts nearly every older adult in the country, chronic health conditions. The “Understanding Chronic Conditions Series” kicks off Thursday, Aug. 12, with a physician-led presentation on movement disorders. Other topics in...
LCCC adult education program gets grant

Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey has received a nearly $65,000 grant for its Project Read Program. Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White’s office announced the grant. The program offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills. L&C Adult Education Community Services Coordinator...
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Middletown offering adult recreation programs

Middletown Township Parks & Recreation has new sessions of adult recreation programs starting soon that are available for registration. Get golf-ready in six days. Designed to teach and improve participants’ overall golf game. Six Saturday classes include playing a few holes on the final day. Lead instructor is head golf professional at Middletown Country Club, Dan Hoban.
Great Bend Post

$10K award to help ElderCare continue services for older adults

ElderCare, Inc. is pleased to announce that they were recently voted the 2021 third quarter recipient of approximately $10,000 in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The philanthropic group heard three presentations from local charities during their meeting on August 10th, and ElderCare, Inc. was voted the winner.
'Grandfamily' Communities Offer Specialized Housing for Caregiving Older Adults

The multigenerational community Bridge Meadows was the answer to 67-year-old Jackie Lynn’s difficult living situation as an adoptive guardian for her niece’s children. The community offers affordable housing for older adults with low incomes, adoptive families, or “grandfamilies,” with a grandparent, adult family member, or friend raising a child. The North Portland community features nine townhomes and 27 apartments, in addition to social services. These communities aim to provide stable housing for older adults balancing caregiving and there are at least 10 across the country, reports the Washington Post. And there are roughly 2.7 million children being raised in these grandfamilies.
Core Fitness & Physical Therapy adds program for golfers

Core Fitness and Physical Therapy has been serving local residents for over 16 years, but recently, it’s really getting people into the swing of things. A Pilates-based physical therapy clinic owned by Physical Therapist Diane Fidler, Core Fitness and Physical Therapy specializes in one-on-one care, and it recently added a comprehensive golf fitness and physical therapy specialization.
Request For Proposals (RFP) for Film & TV Workforce Training Program

The City of Chicago, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) seeks proposals from qualified firms to provide a film and TV workforce training program. A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on August 27, 2021 at 2:00pm, Central Standard Time, virtually via Microsoft Teams. Meeting access must be requested in writing. Attendance is Non-Mandatory, but encouraged.
Addressing the Impact of Loneliness on Older Adults' Nutritional Habits

Seniors who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely compared to those who enjoy meals with others. According to a survey conducted by Home Instead, Inc.,  social isolation can be deeply impactful, causing lonely seniors to skip more than 20 percent of their total meals each year.
Doylestown Health offers Cancer Fit Program

Doylestown Health’s Cancer Institute will offer the Cancer Fit program in September. The program is for cancer survivors looking to increase their quality of life after treatment, while becoming fitter, faster and stronger. The 12-week Cancer Fit session begins the week of September 20, 2021 and takes place at the Cornerstone Club in Furlong (740 Edison Furlong Road).
Older adults need more than clichés to stay active

The importance of physical activity is well recognized by both science and the public. Yet, more than 80 percent of adults in the United States fail to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans," which recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Moreover, 40 percent of Americans over the age of 75 are entirely inactive.
Hiring: Fitness and Recreation Programming Coordinator

Kenyon College seeks applicants for the position of Fitness and Recreation Programming Coordinator. Only online applications will be accepted. For job posting and to apply electronically please visit: https://careers.kenyon.edu/en-us/job/492762/fitness-and-recreation-programming-coordinator.

