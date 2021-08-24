Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP.

The multigenerational community Bridge Meadows was the answer to 67-year-old Jackie Lynn’s difficult living situation as an adoptive guardian for her niece’s children. The community offers affordable housing for older adults with low incomes, adoptive families, or “grandfamilies,” with a grandparent, adult family member, or friend raising a child. The North Portland community features nine townhomes and 27 apartments, in addition to social services. These communities aim to provide stable housing for older adults balancing caregiving and there are at least 10 across the country, reports the Washington Post. And there are roughly 2.7 million children being raised in these grandfamilies.