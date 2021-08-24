Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP.
DESCRIPTION: Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS), Senior Services,. Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP. DFSS seeks qualified and interested applicants for the Comprehensive Fitness Program for Older Adults RFP. We seek fitness organizations interested in providing fitness services to older adults, aged 55 and older, at our network of 21 city-wide senior centers (consisting of six regional senior centers and 15 satellite senior centers) and 19 community site locations, in addition to online and telephonic program offerings.www.chicago.gov
