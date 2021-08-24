Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Football-Basketball Golf Outing Winners

By Admin
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelbyville Golden Bear Football-Basketball Golf Benefit sponsored by the Law Family recorded a new standard for its fundraising profit and participation on Sunday as 47 teams assembled at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin to support the programs, enjoy golf competition, relive the past and associate with old and new friends. The winning team of Andrew Craft, Jess Willard, and Ryan Claxton were sponsored by Major Hospital Partners. Thanks to all the participants and players that helped make this event successful.

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Willard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#The Legends Golf Club#Major Hospital Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gibson City, ILfordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys golf wins quadrangular outing

SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys golf team won a quadrangular meet on Monday at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook. The Falcons won with a score of 186, followed by Blue Ridge (203), LeRoy (210) and Fisher (218). Connor Engel finished first overall individually for GCMS with...
Times West Virginian

Fairmont Senior edges out Bees, Colts in waterlogged golf outing

FAIRMONT — Rain is hardly golfing weather, but over the past few days, Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont high schools have played through plenty of precipitation. The golf squads of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, and Phillip Barbour came out to the Apple Valley Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, as the Polar Bears ended the rain-filled day on top, with East Fairmont and Phillip Barbour striking a tie for second place.
Union City, TNradionwtn.com

UC Golf Teams, Volleyball Record Wins In First Outings

Union City, Tenn.–Both the Union City High School golf and volleyball teams were winners in their 2021 season debuts. The Tornado linksters beat host Obion Central and Huntingdon in a three-way boys’ match, while the UC girls claimed a five-stroke win over Huntingdon on the girls’ side. Kaigan Davis served...
Advocacyfreedom929.com

GENE DUKE MEMORIAL GOLF SCRAMBLE / OCC BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER

(OLNEY) The 2021 Coach Gene Duke Memorial Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, August 28th, at the Richland Country Club in Olney. Although the fundraiser is full of golf teams taking part, the public and Blue Knight supporters are invited out for the $20.00 lunch or to take part in a live auction, which has at least fifty-two (52) sports memorabilia and collector items up for grabs. A few of the items include a Blue Knights Basketball Gift Basket, four St. Louis Cardinal box seat tickets with VIP parking, two tickets to an Eastern Illinois / Murray State basketball game, a Chicago Blackhawks puck signed by David Zampf, a Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney autographed football, a Chicago White Sox autographed picture of Tim Anderson, and Ryan Zimmerman autographed baseball bat, and much more. To look over the entire list of silent auction items go to our OCC Golf Scramble Silent Auction tab at freedom929.com. Lunch will be served from 11:00 to 12:30 that Saturday at the Richland Country Club with the live auction to start at the end of the Golf Outing. All are invited out to support Olney Central College Blue Knights Basketball.
Erwin, TNcartercountysports.com

Happy Valley Girls Basketball To Host Golf Tournament

The Happy Valley Lady Warriors Basketball Program is hitting the links. The Lady Warriors are hosting the annual golf tournament on Saturday, August 28 with proceeds going to help the program. The event will be held at the Erwin Elks Club Golf Course and will feature a four-person select format.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Coffman low medalist as golf Bucs claim first in four-team outing

MOUNT CLARE – Evan Coffman earned low medalist honors for the Buckhannon-Upshur golf Buccaneers in a four-team outing Thursday at the Bel Meadows Golf Course. Coffman shot a 38 to lead a group of 21 golfers. B-U’s Isaac Lane fired a 41 for runner-up honors. The rest of the Buckhannon-Upshur...
Huntington, WVIronton Tribune

Hospice of Huntington announces winners of golf tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington announced winners from its 19th annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Tournament hosted Aug. 9 at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington. Flight 1 winning teams included:. • First Place – Encova. • Second Place – Dixon Electrical Systems. • Third Place...
Dover, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Coming golf outing supports college

RANDOLPH TWP. - Both experienced and new to the game golfers can enjoy a day out on the links with the County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation and help support students with fulfilling their dreams for a rewarding and satisfying life. This year’s Annual CCM Foundation Golf Classic takes place...
NFLYardbarker

Predicting the 2021 college football award winners

While we might have a good idea of who will stand out among the best of the best in college football this season, it's never easy predicting who will call themselves an award winner by the end of the year. We'll try anyway. Here are our predictions to win the...
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

National Football Foundation announces Tyler Trent Golf Outing

Purdue University and the National Football Foundation are hosting a Tyler Trent charity golf outing over Labor Day weekend. The Joe Tiller Northwest Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation announced the event Tuesday afternoon. The outing will take place at Coyote Crossing Golf Club in West Lafayette on Sept. 3, according to a statement released by the NFF.
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Winners of the Bolduc Park Golf and Disc Golf Tournaments

GILFORD — The 28th Annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament wrapped up Aug. 22 to benefit the non-profit Bolduc Park Association’s recreational facility for the Lakes Region community. Norman Daily won Closest to the Pin and Don McClung took the Longest Putt prize. The 15 and under Division winner was Nick...
Bronx, NYbronxnet.org

Meetings of the Minds: Hostos Community College Golf Outing Classic

This week on Meetings of the Minds, Host Sulma Arzu-Brown meets with Development Manager of the Division of Institutional Advancement, at Hostos Community College, Idelsa Mendez. The two will discuss the upcoming 15th annual Scholarship Fund Golf Outing Classic. Mendez will expand on the event's purpose and the role she plays, in addition to the initiatives Hostos provides to support their students.
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber Golf Outing On Horizon

SYRACUSE – The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will take over Maxwelton Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 16, for its annual Chamber golf outing. The outing, which raises money to pour back into the Syracuse community, will host a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A four-man scramble team fee is $450, which can be done online or at Maxwelton the day of the event. Onsite registration opens at 11 a.m. with lunch for all participants taking place at the clubhouse from 11:30-12 p.m. A Golfer Aid Package is also included in the registration fee.
Youngstown, OHysusports.com

YSU Women’s Golf to Host Golf Outing Sept. 12

The Youngstown State women's golf program will be holding a special golf outing on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Mill Creek Golf Course's North Course in Boardman, Ohio. The cost is $100 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and food following play. Teams will consist of three players and a member of the YSU women's golf team in a shamble format counting the low two scores on each hole. Teams will select their best tee shot and each player will play their own ball from that location.
Morrow County, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Kiwanis golf outing succcessful

The 7th annual Kiwanis Club of Morrow County golf outing was held Aug. 13 at Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. The club raised $3,151.90, with all money going to scholarships and other community projects it sponsors. Shown are the members of the winning foursome in the scramble format are the Park’s Pride team of Chris Kamenski, Brandon Mills, Matt Lyburgh and John Agin.
Horatio, ARdequeenbee.com

Lions new basketball coach will assist with football team

Horatio’s newest coach came all the way from the Gulf Coast of south Texas. Kyle Foster is now the head Lion boys basketball coach as well as an assistant in football. He has coached the last two years at Calhoun High in Port Lavaca, Tex. His connection with Horatio was...
College Sports247Sports

Thursday Auburn football, basketball & other Tiger Tidbits

*A player Bryan Harsin singled out for praise this week is fifth-year senior Austin Troxell, who has been on the team since 2017, but has only been able to play during two seasons for the Tigers due to injuries. He has overcome three ACL surgeries and told me that he is excited about having all of his mobility back. Harsin said that Troxell looks like he will be the starter at left offensive tackle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy