Football-Basketball Golf Outing Winners

(OLNEY) The 2021 Coach Gene Duke Memorial Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, August 28th, at the Richland Country Club in Olney. Although the fundraiser is full of golf teams taking part, the public and Blue Knight supporters are invited out for the $20.00 lunch or to take part in a live auction, which has at least fifty-two (52) sports memorabilia and collector items up for grabs. A few of the items include a Blue Knights Basketball Gift Basket, four St. Louis Cardinal box seat tickets with VIP parking, two tickets to an Eastern Illinois / Murray State basketball game, a Chicago Blackhawks puck signed by David Zampf, a Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney autographed football, a Chicago White Sox autographed picture of Tim Anderson, and Ryan Zimmerman autographed baseball bat, and much more. To look over the entire list of silent auction items go to our OCC Golf Scramble Silent Auction tab at freedom929.com. Lunch will be served from 11:00 to 12:30 that Saturday at the Richland Country Club with the live auction to start at the end of the Golf Outing. All are invited out to support Olney Central College Blue Knights Basketball.