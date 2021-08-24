Football-Basketball Golf Outing Winners
The Shelbyville Golden Bear Football-Basketball Golf Benefit sponsored by the Law Family recorded a new standard for its fundraising profit and participation on Sunday as 47 teams assembled at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin to support the programs, enjoy golf competition, relive the past and associate with old and new friends. The winning team of Andrew Craft, Jess Willard, and Ryan Claxton were sponsored by Major Hospital Partners. Thanks to all the participants and players that helped make this event successful.shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
