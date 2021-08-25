10 truths to be self-evident in the 2021 season ahead

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Do you think you know the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles as the final week of the preseason continues and the sight of the regular season is really not very far away? Have you seen enough through two preseason games and heard plenty from two joint practice sessions with the Patriots and one with the Jets to think you have the "pulse" of this football team? Maybe you do, and that's great. Maybe you think it's going to be a few weeks into the regular season before we have a true feel. I've been here every step of the way. We're in the Land of the New York Jets (with a sprinkling of Eagles fans, and I heard enough "E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES" chants Tuesday to send chills up my spine and, yeah, I'm feeling a little bit giddy.