Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

Lady Scots continue winning start to season with five-set win

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team continued its winning start to the season Tuesday with another 3-2 win over Seventy-First.

The Lady Scots opened their season with a five set win over the Lady Falcons last week and went the distance again this week.

Seventy-First took the first set 26-24, but then Scotland responded to comfortably take the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20.

The Lady Falcons forced a deciding set by winning the fourth set 26-24, but the Lady Scots closed it out 15-11 in the fifth.

“Overall, we looked a lot better tonight,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “Out ball control was much better than it was last week. We didn’t make as many serving errors as we did in the last match and we were able to pass like we are supposed to, to set our offense up.”

Seniors Angelle Norton and Kate Carter led the Lady Scots’ attack by dominating the middle of the court, as well as getting some key blocks at the net defensively, according to Pearce. They both finished with nine kills apiece.

Senior Alaina Butera tallied 23 serves across the match and finished with three aces.

Next up, the Lady Scots will travel to Hoke County Aug. 31.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Scotland High School#The Lady Falcons#The Laurinburg Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

St. Andrews football tickets now available

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews Athletics has announced that the 2021 football home schedule season tickets are now on sale. The Knights will host five games this fall on the campus of St. Andrews in Laurinburg. Ticket prices will be $20 per seat for the full season. To purchase your season...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland prepares for Hoggard after short week

The Scotland High School varsity football team has a short turnaround this week as it prepares to face Hoggard in its home opener at Pate Stadium Friday night. Due to lighting and weather delays, the Fighting Scots’ first game against Northern Durham was suspended last week and completed on Monday night. As a result, Scotland only has three days before their game against the Vikings.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Monday’s weekly bridge results

LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village held its weekly Monday Afternoon Common Game with Mac Doubles serving as director. — First place tie: John and Celeste Lewis with Joanne Martin and Betty Lewis. — Third place: Mac and Jacque Doubles. In the Common Game top 10%, on Aug. 16, John and Celeste Lewis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy