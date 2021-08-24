King’s Bounty 2 Talents Guide

I miss Might and Magic. Both the mainline series and the phenomenal Heroes of Might and Magic spinoff. It was the game that put blending strategy and RPGs on the map. It’s also the reason I’m rambling about old RPG franchises now. See, there was a game before the first Heroes of Might and Magic. One made by the same company that set the stage for HOM&M’s future success. It was called King’s Bounty. And now over thirty years later, long after the death of its successor, we finally received a true sequel. While there were eventual follow ups to the original game, this is the game to bear the official title of King’s Bounty II. The question is, does it live up to the legacy of the game that smashed my two favorite genres together so successfully?