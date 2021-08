GREEN BAY, Wis. – Robert Saleh was asked about the identity of his Jets team back in June and his answer was telling. “Our identity is not going to reveal itself until we see adversity,” he said. “When things are good everyone loves being part of winning, everyone loves being part of the good things. … But, what’s going to happen when you hit adversity, when things aren’t going your way? How are you going to look, not only as an individual but as a team? Those moments have to reveal themselves.”