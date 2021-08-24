Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Loads Twice As Fast On Xbox Series X As On PS5

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 loads ridiculously fast on Xbox Series X as well as on Xbox Series S and as such leaves behind PlayStation 5 in a trail of dust. According to a technical analysis conducted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBit earlier today, Psychonauts 2 takes roughly the same amount of time to load on both Xbox Series consoles which says much about how heavily the sequel has been optimized for Xbox by developer Double Fine Productions.

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Series S#Double Fine Productions#Xbox Game Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is always a smart idea. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money to your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games and video game...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft testing new Xbox night mode

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft will be soon bringing a new night mode for Xbox consoles which will let its users dim a controller's LED brightness. According to The Verge, the American software company has already started testing this night mode with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring on Friday (local time), and "it allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, controller LED brightness and even the Xbox power button."The Xbox night mode allows for a lot of customization, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream announced

Microsoft has announced an official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will take place on August 24th at 10 a.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and feature “in-depth updates” on previously announced titles from Xbox Game Studios and third-party partners. According to Microsoft, the games being shown will include “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the Windows 10 Xbox app, but only for a select few

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on Windows 10 PCs and iOS. At first, Xbox Cloud Gaming was available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through browser-based streaming, but today, we’re seeing Microsoft bring cloud gaming to the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs. Unfortunately, this functionality is only available for a select number of users.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox Series X Update Introduces 4K UI for Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has done an admirable job of introducing new updates for Xbox users at a steady clip to improve their overall experience, and their newest update is another nifty one. The update was recently teased, and though it doesn’t introduce cloud-related features like some had speculated, it’s still sure to make fans happy.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Stardew Valley, A Popular Farming Simulator Game, Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Starwdew Valley, a popular farming simulator game with RPG mechanics that has been quite popular on the Nintendo Switch, is now coming to Xbox Game Pass. The news was revealed on August 10 during a Twitch gaming showcase that listed all the new games that would be heading to Xbox Game Pass, including this beloved simulation role-playing game, Aragami 2, Evil Genius 2, and Pupparazzi. Although a formal date has not yet been announced, Eric Barone, the creator of the game, has stated that he expects Starwdew Valley to join the Xbox Game Pass library sometime “this Fall.”
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Deals: 300+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (August 10-17)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! The selection is absolutely packed this week, with over 500 deals (from around 300 games) to choose from across Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Publisher, QuakeCon and Add-On sales. Phew!. We've highlighted just a few of the most notable Xbox games offers...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy