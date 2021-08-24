Psychonauts 2 Loads Twice As Fast On Xbox Series X As On PS5
Psychonauts 2 loads ridiculously fast on Xbox Series X as well as on Xbox Series S and as such leaves behind PlayStation 5 in a trail of dust. According to a technical analysis conducted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBit earlier today, Psychonauts 2 takes roughly the same amount of time to load on both Xbox Series consoles which says much about how heavily the sequel has been optimized for Xbox by developer Double Fine Productions.segmentnext.com
