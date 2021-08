Despite plans from the showrunner and the cast reportedly clearing time in their schedule to film a new season, HBO announced that they would not pursue a second season of the drama series Lovecraft Country. Days after the premium cable network announced that another batch of episodes wasn't happening the series nabbed eighteen Primetime Emmy nominations including Best Actor/Actress and Best Drama. Series creator and showrunner Misha Green has been open in the past about the series not moving forward, being as bold as to share their plans for what might have been, but now one of the stars as opened up about it in a new interview.