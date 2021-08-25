South Main Street 7-Eleven sign change gets green light

Customers pump gas while at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store located at 1000 S. Main St. in Goshen Tuesday. Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members approved a variance needed in order to proceed with a revamp of the site’s main sign and gas pumps during their meeting Tuesday afternoon. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Plans to revamp a 7-Eleven gas station sign on South Main Street got the green light Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.

At the meeting, board members approved a request by 7-Eleven Inc. and Paragon Installations Inc. for a developmental variance needed in order to replace a portion of a nonconforming freestanding sign at the site with a 22x24-inch electronic message center sign, as EMCs are not permitted to be added to any nonconforming signs.

The property in question is located at 1000 S. Main St. and is zoned Residential R-1 District.

“Since gas stations are not permitted in residential zoning districts — it used to be zoned R-2 before it was rezoned to R-1 — development of the property has required numerous BZA approvals,” said Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city. “The petitioners are proposing to make changes to the property that include new branding on the pumps and the replacement of a changeable copy sign on the freestanding sign with an electronic message center.”

According to Deegan, the existing freestanding sign is currently illuminated, and the changeable copy portion of the sign is used for fuel pricing.

“The proposed EMC is approximately 22x28 inches and will present the fuel price in digital form,” Deegan said of the proposal. “Because the zoning ordinance prohibits adding EMCs to non-conforming signs, the proposed digital price board requires approval of a developmental variance.”

Having taken the requested changes into consideration, Deegan recommended that the developmental variance be approved based on the following findings:

• The existing sign is illuminated and has existed on the property for what appears to be multiple decades. The planning office is unaware of any injury to public health, safety, and welfare the sign has caused, so the negligible change in a portion of the sign from illuminated changeable copy to EMC is unlikely to begin causing harm.

• The subject property has been a gas station for almost 50 years and perhaps more. The subject illuminated sign has been located in the same place for what appears to be multiple decades. The proposed changes to the sign do not represent a major visual change to the status quo.

• Continued use of the property for its current use can continue without any major harm without altering the existing changeable copy portion of the freestanding sign.

The board’s members agreed with Deegan’s recommendation, and the requested variance was approved unanimously.

NEW GAS STATION

Also Tuesday, board members approved an amended request by D & M Sangha II LLC and Good Oil Company Inc. for a developmental variance needed in order to allow placement of a freestanding sign on property located at 2611 Peddlers Village Road.

According to Deegan, the subject property is a vacant former car dealership located at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road.

“In May of this year, the petitioners were granted zoning clearance approval to redevelop the property for use as a gas station,” Deegan told the board. “The project will include demolition of the existing structure and pavement to make way for a new convenience store and gas canopy, as well as new parking areas and driving aisles.”

Deegan noted that the project has been reviewed through the city’s technical review process, and the petitioners have submitted a sign package for the gas station which includes wall signs on the building and canopy, as well as a freestanding sign to be located on the east corner of the property.

“The proposed sign is 25.5 feet in height and approximately 104 square feet in area, exceeding the maximum height of 22 feet and 90 square feet allowed by the zoning ordinance,” Deegan said. “The petitioners are proposing to remove the two other freestanding signs on the property so that the total number will be reduced to one freestanding sign. The proposed sign will have a 10-foot setback.”

Speaking to the requested variance, Deegan explained that while he generally discourages requests for signs exceeding the maximum allowed height and area, the proposed sign package reduces the number of freestanding signs on the property from two to one.

As such, he recommended that the board approve the developmental variance based on the following:

• The proposed sign will be located outside the vision clearance area and surpass the minimum setback requirement. The sign will be located in a landscaped area, and will not interfere with vehicular traffic.

• With close to 1,000 square feet of street frontage, the subject property has ample room for a sign with the proposed height and area. The property is located on a busy commercial corridor where other signs of a similar or larger size are located. The number of freestanding signs on the property will be reduced from two to one, benefiting neighboring properties.

• There is no evidence to suggest that requiring the property to meet the height and area requirements of the zoning ordinance would be of detriment to its use.

However, board member Tom Holtzinger said he felt that since the sign will be new, rather than an existing sign that is nonconforming, the developers should construct the sign at a size that fits with the city’s sign ordinance requirement of 22 feet in height or less.

In the end, the board’s members agreed, and the requested developmental variance was approved as amended to include the reduced maximum height of 22 feet.