PREP BOYS TENNIS: Westview edges Northridge in top 20 matchup

MIDDLEBURY — The scheduled tennis match between Westview and Northridge Tuesday was already expected to be a good matchup between two of the area’s best teams in 2021.

After the first coaches’ poll rankings came out Monday afternoon, though, the stakes were raised even more.

Westview checked in at No. 17 in the first IHSTECA poll, with Northridge right behind at No. 18. This meant their showdown in Middlebury Tuesday would be an encounter between two of the best 20 teams in the state, according to the coaches.

The two teams battled in the 100-plus degree heat, living up to their rankings. Once the final point was played, however, it was the No. 17 Warriors escaping with a 3-2 victory over the No. 18 Raiders, improving to 2-0 in matches this season. Northridge falls to 6-1 with the loss.

“We know coming in that Northridge is one of our tougher matchups of the season, so it’s gratifying to get the win,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.

Northridge coach Austin Christner said Tuesday’s performance can be viewed in one of two ways.

“It’s a disappointing result, but it’s a result that could go one of two ways: it could destroy your confidence or it could really motivate you,” Christner said. “I really hope our guys kind of take a moment of reflection and really focus on, ‘OK, what do I need to improve on from now until regional in order to succeed there.’ Westview’s a great team; can’t take anything away from them. But I didn’t feel like we played our best match (Tuesday).”

WESTVIEW’S WINS

Westview has two of the best singles players in the area in brothers Isaiah and Elijah Hostetler. Both players looked the part Tuesday, as Isaiah won his No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-3, while Elijah was a 6-1, 5-4 winner at the No. 2 singles position.

“We sort of knew that the Hostetler brothers are, obviously, our two best players, and we’re counting on them for a lot,” Miller said. “I was happy with the grit we showed, concerning the circumstances.”

The Warriors’ third win came at No. 2 doubles, as the pairing of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler won 6-2, 6-4. The doubles’ pairings are something Westview is working on after three of their four doubles players from a season ago are now graduated.

“Where we’ve found success in the last two years is just having a pretty deep team,” said Miller, referencing the back-to-back regional titles Westview has claimed. “I think we’re decently deep here at our doubles. We have a lot of experience to gain yet and become familiar with their partners. I’m sure they’ll improve throughout the year.”

NORTHRIDGE’S WINS

The closest set of the evening came in the No. 1 doubles match, where Northridge’s Evan Nay and Collin Seegert would rally to win the first set, 7-5. They then cruised to a 6-2 win in the second set to claim the victory.

“This is the first year they’ve technically played together, but they’ve played a lot of varsity; they’re returners and guys that have been part of the varsity lineup for a lot of years,” said Christner of Nay and Seegert. “I feel very good that, when it gets close, that they have the maturity to really step up and play some really good points coming down the stretch.”

The Raiders also picked up a win in No. 3 singles action, where Kaleb Ellis was a 6-2, 6-2 victor.

“(Ellis) came in just ready to go,” Christner said. “He was solid. I was really happy with Kaleb’s ability to just come in and feel like he was fired up and ready to go.”

Both teams return to the courts Thursday when Westview visits Goshen and Northridge hosts East Noble.

No. 17 Westview vs. No. 18 Northridge boys tennis match 8/24/2021 — full results

No. 1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brendan LaCounte (N) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 singles: Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Brandon Lomas (N) 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 singles: Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Brennan Beachy (W) 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Evan Nay/Collin Seegert (N) def. Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Zak Martin/Jake Welker (N) 6-2, 6-4