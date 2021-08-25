Clarksville to hire firm to recruit new retail business

The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to engage in a one-year contract with The Retail Coach, a firm that specializes in recruiting and retaining commercial ventures for an area. Aprile Rickert | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has voted to engage a national company to help retain and attract commercial ventures in the coming years.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission voted 3-2 to approve a $35,000 one-year contract with The Retail Coach, a firm that pursues businesses to come to an area based on the vision of the area, information from the Retail Trade Area Association, disposable income, consumer spending habits and education levels.

The company’s work is a multi-phased approach that starts with market analysis and includes marketing the area to businesses looking to expand or move, promoting Clarksville at trade shows and through other avenues.

“They look at the places that aren’t in the market by brand name and product,” Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said. “...They will tell us what we have, what we have too much of and what we don’t have.”

Redevelopment Director Nic Langford said a big focus of the company should be the outdated retail area along Lewis and Clark Parkway that is the focus of the 3C Master Plan, a 30-year plan to reimagine the area and its best uses. Town leaders have not yet finalized that plan but Langford says when they do he’ll present it to The Retail Coach.

“[The Retail Coach] would come do the market analysis, they would go around and look at different sites and they would meet with us and [we would] tell them our vision,” he said. “But I wanted to give them the 3C Master Plan when it’s approved and say this is the 30-year plan for the corridor, these are the first catalytic projects we’re trying to implement, here are the available spaces, go get them. And they would be aggressive about it.”

He said contracting with the firm would also give the town a leg up as physical shopping evolves into higher online sales.

“We’re going to continue to lose retail right now; it’s just the nature of the beast,” he said. “As we continue to lose retail, it’s good to have some professionals that have some feelers in other markets.”

He said the work by the company would also go hand in hand with the upcoming feature on the town’s website, which will allow prospective developers to search for available properties, and see their size and what infrastructure is already installed or nearby.

“These guys will essentially link us with [businesses and developers] and say ‘these are the sites that are currently available,’” Langford said.

Although he at first had questions about making sure Clarksville would retain control of what was sought out and brought to the town, Clarksville Redevelopment Commission member John Gilkey made the motion to approve the contract, calling it “a no-brainer” at the $35,000 pricetag for a year. In subsequent years, it will cost $25,000 annually but the town will revisit after the first year contract expires.

He was backed up by commissioner Pat Duggins. Members Mike Mustain and Jennifer Voignier voted against the contract Tuesday, saying that while they like the idea of what the company can do, they just wanted more time to look over the proposal.

Redevelopment Commission President A.D. Stonecipher was the tie-breaking vote that tipped it in favor of moving forward with the company.

‘While it would be great to have someone represent Clarksville at trade shows, I’m more interested in the data,” he said. “It’s going to tell us things we didn’t know and confirm things we did know.”