Dane County, WI

Two injured, service dog found unhurt after Monday crash

By Scott De Laruelle
unifiednewsgroup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured and one service dog was temporarily missing after a two-vehicle crash on County D Monday afternoon. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Department news release, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, to a crash with injuries on County C near Netherwood Rd. A 2015 Bronze Ford F150 was traveling south on County D when it traveled onto the gravel shoulder, over-corrected, and crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Red Nissan Rogue traveling north. First responders extricated the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the F150 was transported to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but their service dog which was in the vehicle went missing.

