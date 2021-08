The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than one week away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the depth chart. The official two-deep was supposed to be in the game notes released on Monday evening. Instead, it's set to be released later this morning. Maybe something changes with some battles we are watching, but regardless of what the depth chart says later today, these are four battles EerSports expects to continue into the season.