Olympia, WA

Franz wants federal wildland firefighters vaccinated

By Pete O'Cain
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago
OLYMPIA — The state Commissioner of Public Lands is calling for federal agencies to require COVID-19 vaccinations for wildland firefighters.

Hilary Franz, head of the state Department of Natural Resources, on Monday asked the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Interior to require their crews to be vaccinated and for vaccinations to be available at all fire camps on federal lands.

Federal employees are currently required to get the vaccine or submit to testing once a week.

Last week, a federal crew was unable to respond to the Muckamuck Fire north of Conconully after one of its members contracted COVID-19, a DNR news release said. The number of infected firefighters and pilots is increasing, resulting in the removal of fire engines and grounding of aircraft, according to DNR.

“Pulling resources from the fight, when we are already stretched thin, has made a bad situation worse,” Franz said. “We cannot afford to lose a single firefighter or tool in our arsenal given the unprecedented fire danger that is threatening Washington’s communities.”

A record number of fires — 1,650 fires this year so far — has burned almost a half million acres of land statewide, the release said.

All DNR employees, including firefighters, will be required to receive the vaccine by Oct. 18. Vaccines will be available at DNR fire camps and open to DNR and non-DNR personnel.

“Given the increased fire danger and deployment of federal firefighting forces across the Western United States, our mandate alone will not fully protect firefighters from the spread of COVID-19,” Franz said.

“We cannot combat the increasing threat of catastrophic wildfire, however, without first prioritizing the health and safety of the firefighters who are on the frontlines.”

