Doris Ann Henke
Doris Ann Henke, 82 of Granite City passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Alton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Doris was born on July 21, 1939 in Batesville, AR; the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (Collins) Flinn. Doris was a sales clerk at Famous Barr and in her free time she enjoyed her days of researching her family ancestry and gardening. Doris was known for rescuing animals, especially dogs and was very generous donating to numerous charities. Most of all Doris loved to spend time with her family and will be remembered for all the special time they shared together.www.advantagenews.com
