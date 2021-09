Primarily affecting the lower gearcase, corrosion eats away at the aluminum housing over time, causing porosity through the case. While this typically happens to the lower unit, it’s also common for the upper housing. In severe cases, the aluminum will actually be eaten away so dramatically that the innards (usually the propeller shaft bearing carrier, located inside the aft end of the “bullet” just in front of the propeller) are exposed. In other cases, lower unit lubricant actually starts oozing through aluminum.