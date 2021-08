Oh, how fast fortunes turn in the NBA. Heading into the postseason, numerous sources around the league said that if the Bucks did not make a deep playoff run — as in making at least the conference Finals — Mike Budenholzer would be let go as coach. The buzz was that when Rick Carlisle left Dallas he held off on taking another job to see what would happen in Milwaukee, but when it became clear the Bucks were making a run he jumped to Indiana.