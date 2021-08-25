Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-area Cities Rank Among the Top Places for Technology Jobs

By Alexis Zarycki
kiss951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology is the future. Jobs in technology are booming and it appears that the COVID-19 pandemic has put more pressure on U.S. tech hubs to make way for emerging tech centers. In fact, much more software and IT services workers left the San Francisco and New York City regions between March 2020 and February 2021 than in the previous year.

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Cost Of Living#Software#Smartasset#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa tops ranking of emerging U.S. tech cities

Forbes just named Tampa as the top emerging technology city in the country.Why it matters: We beat out New York City, Miami, San Francisco and all the other well-known tech hubs.Why we're #1: We're responsible for more than a quarter of Florida’s tech jobs, and more than 2,000 new tech jobs are anticipated this year.High-profile investors like Bill Gates and Jeff Vinik have invested $3.5 billion in our tech-geared real estate projects, like Water Street.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Study finds Pittsburgh ranks highly among most educated U.S. cities

Pittsburgh ranked 14th among the most-educated midsize cities in the nation and ranked near the top 10% nationwide, according to a ranking by HireAHelper LLC. In the nationwide ranking of 327 cities, Pittsburgh ranked as the 41st most educated. HireAHelper, a moving company based in Oceanside, California, created a composite...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Study Shows Worker Burnout Is More Likely in Charlotte

In the year following the onset of the pandemic, many workers report feeling burnt out and exhausted. This has led to what some have referred to as the “Great Resignation,” with a record number of employees quitting private-sector jobs in recent months. While workers are facing challenges nationwide, there are...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Polk Business News: Curious Jane ranked among top marketing agencies

Curious Jane ranked among top franchise marketing agencies. Curious Jane, a national advertising agency for franchises based in Lakeland, was ranked among the nation’s best franchise marketing agencies by Entrepreneur magazine for the third consecutive year. Curious Jane works with national franchise clients such as Neighborly Brands, Winmark, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa and Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. Founded by Lora Kellogg, a certified franchise executive, and president and chief executive officer, more than 17 years ago, Curious Jane is a woman-owned business and among the few agencies that work with both franchisors and franchisees. Curious Jane is a full-service agency, providing creative and branding, media buying, social media, digital marketing, public relations, website development and management and franchise development services to its clients. To create its Top Franchise Suppliers ranking, Entrepreneur asked more than 750 franchisors to name the service providers that the franchisors and their franchisees work with and to rate their satisfaction with those providers. The rankings are online and in the magazine’s September issue.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Charlotte Ranks As The #17 Most Educated Large US City

Amid the intersection of mounting debt and rising college costs comes an honest question: Is college worth it? Many in Charlotte, which is the 17th most educated city in the US, believe it is. The nation’s student loan debt levels were around $1.4 trillion in 2020, making it the second-biggest...
Charlotte, NCcountry1037fm.com

Charlotte and Raleigh Rank Two of The Best Cities For Singles

Looking for love? Aren’t we all. If you’re single and live in North Carolina, your chances of finding true love are actually pretty good. The folks at Clever Real Estate set out to determine the best cities in the U.S. for singles. They analyzed publicly available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census, Yelp, and the Black Tux to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. according to how great they are for singles.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Two Michigan cities rank among top 101 best real estate markets, per new report

The real estate market is hot right now in Michigan, with listings getting multiple offers and selling for over the asking prices in just days. In many Michigan communities, the pace of sales is hitting a record: in the Dearborn area in June, homes stayed on the market for 13 days, down from 28 the year before, according to real estate data service Realcomp.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids ranks 22nd among cities that have recovered the most leisure, hospitality jobs

A new study found Grand Rapids is among the top 25 U.S. cities whose leisure and hospitality job markets have bounced back the most after COVID-19. A study published last week by MoneyGeek, U.S. Cities Most Impacted by Leisure and Hospitality Job Loss and Recovery, found Grand Rapids ranks 22nd out of 338 metro areas studied in terms of jobs lost and recovered in the leisure and hospitality industry following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

COVID has resulted in the loss of jobs for low-income people in 50 metro areas.

COVID has resulted in the loss of jobs for low-income people in 50 metro areas. Low-wage employees were the heaviest hit by job losses across the country during the coronavirus epidemic, and those positions were the slowest to return, according to the Brookings Institution. Many workers were already in a precarious financial situation before to the pandemic, making job loss more difficult to bear.
PoliticsPLANetizen

Ranking the Top 15-Minute Cities of the United States

Natalie Bicknell shares news of a new report by moveBuddha, an online company that shares information and resources for moving, that ranks U.S. cities by their achievement of the "15-minute city" ideal that has gained traction in urbanism circles in recent years. "[Mi]d-size American cities of 250,000 to 750,000 residents...
Small BusinessPLANetizen

Small-Scale Manufacturing Can Maximize the Potential of America's Small Cities

Columbia, Missouri is investing in small-scale manufacturing in a commercial corridor called The Loop. | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. When Pete Buttigieg was elected mayor of South Bend, Indiana in 2011, the city was typical of many across the American heartland. For decades, its downtown had been plagued with empty storefronts and vacant properties left to decay by absentee building owners. Major industries left large vacant buildings, and many landlords would only rent to "low-risk" national chain stores.
Tampa, FLbizjournals

Tampa ranks among the top 10 cities to visit with kids

People traveling with kids might want to consider Tampa, according to a new report from The Family Vacation Guide. The study used data from Tripadvisor and considered multiple factors, including the number and percentage of hotels rated as family friendly, attractions rated as good for kids and restaurants rated as child friendly. The ranking also took into consideration the ratings given by Tripadvisor users, focusing only on ones with a four- or five-star rating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy