Randolph County, AL

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM EUGENE HOLT, DEC.

Randolph Leader
 7 days ago

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM EUGENE HOLT, DEC. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE. Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Jamie Jordan on the 17th day of August, 2021, by the Honorable George Diamond, Judge of the Probate Court of Randolph County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

www.therandolphleader.com

