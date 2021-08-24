Cancel
R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ reissue

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR.E.M. has announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi in honor of its 25th anniversary. The expanded collection, which includes the original album remastered, accompanied by 13 B-sides and rarities, is due out October 29. One of the bonus tracks, an alternate version of the song “Leave,” is available now for digital download.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Berry
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#New Adventures In Hi Fi#Time#Riaa#Abc Audio
