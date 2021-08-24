PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing pursuant to Section 11-52-77 of the Code of Alabama on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at the Roanoke Justice Center located at 30 West Point Street. The purpose of this hearing shall be to receive public comments on an application submitted by Dan Hernandez for a proposed rezoning of property located at 266 Chestnut Street in Roanoke, Alabama.