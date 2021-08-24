Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, AL

Request for Proposals

Randolph Leader
 7 days ago

The City of Roanoke is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional grant application development & grant management services which will be effective through Program Year 2024. Services required shall include all grant application development services as well as the overall administration of any federally funded grant projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the selection of qualified firms include experience of the firm in developing, writing & administering federally funded grant projects (30 points), appropriateness of the firm’s proposed scope of services (30 points), the availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the application development and grant administration (30 points), and cost of administrative services to be provided (10 points). Proposals should be submitted to: City of Roanoke, Attn.: Mayor Jill Patterson, P.O. Box 1270, Roanoke, AL 36274 to be considered. Proposals must be delivered to the City of Roanoke by 2:00 p.m., on Monday, September 6, 2021. If you have any questions or need additional information concerning this request for proposals, please contact Tim Jacobs, Purchasing Agent at (334) 863-4129.

www.therandolphleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Roanoke, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Request For Proposals#P O Box 1270#Al 36274
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy