The City of Roanoke is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional grant application development & grant management services which will be effective through Program Year 2024. Services required shall include all grant application development services as well as the overall administration of any federally funded grant projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the selection of qualified firms include experience of the firm in developing, writing & administering federally funded grant projects (30 points), appropriateness of the firm’s proposed scope of services (30 points), the availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the application development and grant administration (30 points), and cost of administrative services to be provided (10 points). Proposals should be submitted to: City of Roanoke, Attn.: Mayor Jill Patterson, P.O. Box 1270, Roanoke, AL 36274 to be considered. Proposals must be delivered to the City of Roanoke by 2:00 p.m., on Monday, September 6, 2021. If you have any questions or need additional information concerning this request for proposals, please contact Tim Jacobs, Purchasing Agent at (334) 863-4129.