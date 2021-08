Open world games encapsulate a wide variety of titles from different genres, with each game placing an importance on their expansive worlds and how players are able to explore them. Forza Horizon 5 is one such game, and Playground Games is poised to deliver their largest, most diverse, and most detailed open world yet with the next entry in its Forza Horizon franchise. If what we've seen so far of Forza Horizon 5's incredible-looking map can be applied across the board, Forza Horizon 5 is already in the running to join our list of best Xbox racing games.