Podcast: A conversation with RIOPY

Douglas Kearney is known for a poetry that aims to refuse rules and assumptions except for those he invents or consents to. An impossible ideal that he revels in reaching for. And his seven books of poetry demonstrate the possibilities, like those of no other living writer, of what’s sometimes called concrete or typographic poetry—poems that take typeface as a tool, that take the arrangement of words on a page as an occasion to scatter them the way a tree scatters leaves. His play is serious—Kearney writes from the raw ugliness of history, using the untethering of the shapes and sounds of his poems to articulate a confrontation with oppression and death of all sorts. His sense of humor springs from his virtuosity: this is a poet who, in his latest collection Sho, rhymes “POTUS” with “notice,” a wickedness that reminds me a little of Michael Robbins’s poetry, though Kearney doesn’t write nonsense, and his poetry is sweeter than Robbins’s.