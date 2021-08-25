Cancel
Pizza Hut Brings Back Detroit-Style Pizza, Adds 'Create Your Own' Option

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a limited-time only, Detroit-Style Pizza is making a return to Pizza Hut menus nationwide. First introduced earlier this year in January, Detroit-Style pizza was a fresh addition to Pizza Hut menus, with its distinct rectangular shape and crispy caramelized crust. In this latest release, however, fans can now indulge...

