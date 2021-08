Did you know that just like Starbucks, Dunkin’ actually has its own secret menu? And in many ways, it is even better than their competitors. While we here at Guilty Eats love our Starbucks secret menu drinks and concoctions, we actually didn’t know that there is also a Dunkin’ secret menu. But now that we do, we are beyond excited to do a deep dive into all the drinks we can sip on as we run on Dunkin’.